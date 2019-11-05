Australia shares set to open higher, NZ market open delayed

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks likely to gain on the back of a rally in oil prices, while firmer copper and iron ore prices are expected to boost miners. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% to 6,685 by 2107 GMT, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand bourse operator NZX Ltd said the opening of markets will be delayed on Wednesday due to system issues. The impacted markets will include the main board, debt market, Fonterra Shareholders' market and derivatives market. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)