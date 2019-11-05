Financials
November 5, 2019 / 9:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ market open delayed

1 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks likely to gain on the
back of a rally in oil prices, while firmer copper and iron ore
prices are expected to boost miners.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3% to
6,685 by 2107 GMT, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher
on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand bourse operator NZX Ltd          said the
opening of markets will be delayed on Wednesday due to system
issues. The impacted markets will include the main board, debt
market, Fonterra Shareholders' market and derivatives market.
             
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
