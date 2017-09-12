FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ muted
September 12, 2017 / 10:15 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ muted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday
tracking a strong finish on Wall Street and supported by firm
oil prices.
     U.S. stock indices, led by financial stocks, set a new
closing high on Tuesday after fears over the impact of Hurricane
Irma faded and easing tensions with North Korea boosted risk
appetite.               
    Oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday after OPEC forecast
higher demand in 2018.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 25 points, to 5,770, a 23.56-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)

