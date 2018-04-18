FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
April 18, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ opens slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Thursday, helped by the materials and energy sectors,
underpinned by robust commodities and oil prices.
    Oil futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Wednesday on a
decline in U.S. crude inventories, amid reports that top
exporter Saudi Arabia seeks to see the crude price closer to
$100 a barrel.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.43 pct,
or 25 points, a 1.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.016
percent at 2208 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.