Australia shares set to open higher; NZ opens slightly higher

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Thursday, helped by the materials and energy sectors, underpinned by robust commodities and oil prices. Oil futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Wednesday on a decline in U.S. crude inventories, amid reports that top exporter Saudi Arabia seeks to see the crude price closer to $100 a barrel. The local share price index futures rose 0.43 pct, or 25 points, a 1.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.016 percent at 2208 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Sandra Maler)