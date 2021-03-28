Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Monday, tracking a strong session on Wall Street ahead
of the weekend, while firmer commodity prices are likely to
boost oil and gas companies and mining stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
49-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark gained 0.5% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
to 12,404.64 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
