Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs
overnight, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a Senate
infrastructure deal.
    Local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.3%
at 12,620.04 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru, Editing by
Rosalba O'Brien)
