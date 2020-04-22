Financials
April 22, 2020 / 10:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to gain
on Thursday after global equities were lifted by rebounding oil
prices and hopes that global central banks will unleash more
stimulus to cushion economic blows from the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9%, a
64.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended flat on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.6%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below