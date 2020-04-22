Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to gain on Thursday after global equities were lifted by rebounding oil prices and hopes that global central banks will unleash more stimulus to cushion economic blows from the coronavirus pandemic. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 64.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)