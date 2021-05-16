Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking a
sharp rebound on Wall Street driven by tech stocks, while local
miners may face pressure from weak commodity prices after
China's regulatory action on its steel producers.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
35.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark on Friday closed 0.5% higher, but posted
its biggest weekly drop in 11. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)
