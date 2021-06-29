Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session
on Wall Street, as gains made in heavyweight technology firms
propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trading.
    

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
