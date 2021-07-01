Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall
Street, as the new quarter in the U.S began with upbeat economic
data and a broad-based rally. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3%, a
60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed at its lowest level in more than two
weeks on Thursday.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trading. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
