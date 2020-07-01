Financials
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

    By Soumyajit Saha
    July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Thursday after Wall Street gained overnight on promising
results from a coronavirus vaccine trial, and on encouraging
economic data from top economy United States and largest trading
partner China.
    A COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer
        and Germany's BioNTech          showed potential and was
found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, and
different sets of data from the top two economies showed factory
activity rise in both the United States and China in June.
                                      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
