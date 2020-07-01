Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

By Soumyajit Saha July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday after Wall Street gained overnight on promising results from a coronavirus vaccine trial, and on encouraging economic data from top economy United States and largest trading partner China. A COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech showed potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, and different sets of data from the top two economies showed factory activity rise in both the United States and China in June. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)