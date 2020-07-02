Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

By Soumyajit Saha July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday as a record surge in U.S. payrolls for June raised hopes that a recovery from the coronavirus-led economic downturn was underway, while robust commodity prices are likely to support index heavyweights. Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by a record 4.8 million in June, which also helped boost oil prices. Meanwhile, iron ore prices strengthened on news of further government financial support in China. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 15.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)