Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Soumyajit Saha

    July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Friday as a record surge in U.S. payrolls for June raised
hopes that a recovery from the coronavirus-led economic downturn
was underway, while robust commodity prices are likely to
support index heavyweights.
    Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by a record 4.8
million in June, which also helped boost oil prices. Meanwhile,
iron ore prices strengthened on news of further government
financial support in China.                         
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
15.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
