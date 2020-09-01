Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of losses, tracking gains on Wall Street bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity, which fueled optimism about the economic recovery. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 3.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Tuesday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose up to 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)