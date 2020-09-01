Australia Market Report
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

    Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of losses,
tracking gains on Wall Street bolstered by better-than-expected
U.S. manufacturing activity, which fueled optimism about the
economic recovery.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
3.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Tuesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose up to 0.5% in early trade.
    

