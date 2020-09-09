Australia Market Report
September 9, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Thursday, after losing more than 2% in the previous
session, tracking a rebound in U.S. tech stocks, which ended in
the black overnight following three straight sessions of
sell-off.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.3%, a
56.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 2.2% on Wednesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.6% in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
