Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, after losing more than 2% in the previous session, tracking a rebound in U.S. tech stocks, which ended in the black overnight following three straight sessions of sell-off. The local share price index futures rose 1.3%, a 56.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.2% on Wednesday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)