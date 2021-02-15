Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Tuesday, extending gains made in the previous session, as a
jump in copper and oil prices was likely to keep domestic mining
and energy stocks in positive territory.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.32%, a
41.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark added 0.9% on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.4% in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up