Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains made in the previous session, as a jump in copper and oil prices was likely to keep domestic mining and energy stocks in positive territory. The local share price index futures rose 0.32%, a 41.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.9% on Monday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)