Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Monday, after global markets rose last week as investors cheered better-than-expected jobs data from the United States. The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 107-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% by 2120 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Srivatsav; Editing by Daniel Wallis)