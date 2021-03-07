Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
higher on Monday, after global markets rose last week as
investors cheered better-than-expected jobs data from the United
States.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.6%, a
107-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.8%
by 2120 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aditya Srivatsav; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up