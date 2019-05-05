Financials
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

    May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Monday following a stronger Wall Street close on
Friday on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data for April, while
President Donald Trump's comments on a tariff hike on Chinese
goods are likely to dampen sentiment.
    President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would hike
U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25
percent this week from the current 10 percent and target
hundreds of billions worth of goods more soon.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, a 14.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended little changed on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
    

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
