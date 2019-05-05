Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday following a stronger Wall Street close on Friday on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data for April, while President Donald Trump's comments on a tariff hike on Chinese goods are likely to dampen sentiment. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent this week from the current 10 percent and target hundreds of billions worth of goods more soon. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 14.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended little changed on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)