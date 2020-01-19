Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Monday with miners likely to support the benchmark boosted by strength in underlying commodities. Copper prices hovered near eight-month highs on Friday, while iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose after Vale SA halted operations at a Chilean mine. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 20.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.2% lower by 2114 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)