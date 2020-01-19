Financials
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

    Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Monday with miners likely to support the benchmark boosted by
strength in underlying commodities. 
    Copper prices hovered near eight-month highs on Friday,
while iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose
after Vale SA halted operations at a Chilean mine.
                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
20.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.2%
lower by 2114 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
