Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, ahead of a raft of domestic and global economic data
over the week, with a push from U.S. President Joe Biden for a
fresh $1.9 trillion stimulus aiding the risk sentiment.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
52.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark lost 0.3% on Friday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.1% in early trade on Monday.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
