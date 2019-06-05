Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after weak U.S. private sector jobs data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 21 points to 6,383 at 2208 GMT, a 24.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)