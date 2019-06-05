Financials
June 5, 2019 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

1 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after weak
U.S. private sector jobs data bolstered bets that the Federal
Reserve would cut interest rates later this year.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3% or 21
points to 6,383 at 2208 GMT, a 24.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.4% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
in early trade.
     

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
