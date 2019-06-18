Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, as risk appetite improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet China's president for trade talks, and investors expected the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates again in coming months. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 44-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% to 6,570 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)