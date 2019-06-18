Financials
June 18, 2019 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

1 Min Read

    June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, as risk appetite improved after U.S. President
Donald Trump said he would meet China's president for trade
talks, and investors expected the Reserve Bank to lower interest
rates again in coming months.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
44-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% to 6,570 on Tuesday.    
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below