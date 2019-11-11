Financials
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ up

    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend gains
on Tuesday, with investor focus likely to be on the country's
biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia's first quarter
results, while a drop in iron ore prices may put pressure on the
miners. 
     Commonwealth Bank of Australia          reported a 9.6%
drop in first-quarter cash profit on Tuesday, as record-low
interest rates squeezed margins.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
0.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.1%
by 2134 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
