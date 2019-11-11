Australia shares set to open higher; NZ up

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend gains on Tuesday, with investor focus likely to be on the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia's first quarter results, while a drop in iron ore prices may put pressure on the miners. Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a 9.6% drop in first-quarter cash profit on Tuesday, as record-low interest rates squeezed margins. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 0.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% by 2134 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)