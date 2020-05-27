Australia shares set to open higher; NZ up

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to gain at the open on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as the easing of lockdowns spur hopes of economic recovery, while a speech by the central bank governor later in the day is also awaited. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)