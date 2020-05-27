Financials
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ up

    May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to gain at
the open on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as the
easing of lockdowns spur hopes of economic recovery, while a
speech by the central bank governor later in the day is also
awaited.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9%, a
48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade.

