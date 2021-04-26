Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ up

By Reuters Staff

    April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in the country's prominent
mining sector as prices of underlying commodities rose
overnight.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
19.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 12,682.13 in early trading. 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
