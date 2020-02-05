Australia shares set to open higher on China stimulus hopes

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday as hopes of a stimulus from China and reports of scientists closing in on a vaccine for the coronavirus boosted risk appetite. With the death toll from the virus epidemic touching nearly 500 and risks to growth mounting, China's central bank is likely to lower its loan prime rate on Feb. 20, and cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 13.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.4% on Wednesday. New Zealand's financial markets were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)