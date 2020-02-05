Financials
February 5, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher on China stimulus hopes

1 Min Read

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Thursday as hopes of a stimulus from China and reports
of scientists closing in on a vaccine for the coronavirus
boosted risk appetite.
    With the death toll from the virus epidemic touching nearly
500 and risks to growth mounting, China's central bank is likely
to lower its loan prime rate on Feb. 20, and cut banks' reserve
requirement ratios in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on
Tuesday.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
13.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark gained 0.4% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's financial markets were closed for a holiday.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
