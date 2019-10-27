Australia shares set to open higher on China-U.S. trade progress hopes

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday in line with Wall Street which soared to a near record high amid hopes that Washington and Beijing were moving towards finalizing parts of a trade deal. The U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said officials from both nations are "close to finalizing" parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 24 points or 0.4%, a 0.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark tacked on 0.7% on Friday. Markets in New Zealand remained closed on account of Labour Day. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)