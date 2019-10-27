Financials
Australia shares set to open higher on China-U.S. trade progress hopes

    Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday in line with Wall Street which soared to a near record
high amid hopes that Washington and Beijing were moving towards
finalizing parts of a trade deal.
    The U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce
Ministry said officials from both nations are "close to
finalizing" parts of a trade agreement after high-level
telephone discussions on Friday.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 24 points
or 0.4%, a 0.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark tacked on 0.7% on Friday.
    Markets in New Zealand remained closed on account of Labour
Day.    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
