Australia shares set to open higher on energy, miners; NZ up

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to opening higher on Friday, with energy shares set to rebound on higher oil prices following attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, while miners are seen gaining on record-high iron ore prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, or 9 points, to 6,555 at 2205 GMT, a premium of 12.6 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat for a second day in a row on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)