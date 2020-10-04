Australia shares set to open higher on further jobs stimulus, easing virus restrictions

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday after the government announced an additional A$1.2 bln ($858.48 mln) in wage subsidies as part of the federal budget, and as authorities in virus hotspot Victoria said the state was on track to lift restrictions further. The local share price index futures rose 1.2% as at 20:50 GMT, a 61.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07% to 11,814.2 in early trade. ($1 = 1.3978 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)