Financials

Australia shares set to open higher on further jobs stimulus, easing virus restrictions

By Reuters Staff

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday after the
government announced an additional A$1.2 bln ($858.48 mln) in
wage subsidies as part of the federal budget, and as authorities
in virus hotspot Victoria said the state was on track to lift
restrictions further.                          
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.2% as at
20:50 GMT, a 61.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.07%
to 11,814.2 in early trade.

($1 = 1.3978 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
