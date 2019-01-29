Financials
Australia shares set to open higher on gains among miners; NZ slips

    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Wednesday after a drop in the previous session, with mining
stocks likely to underpin gains as iron ore and copper prices
remained firm.
    China's iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday, hovering
near a 16-month high after a deadly mining disaster in Brazil
sparked concerns about a disruption to supply.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 23 points at 2101 GMT, a 34.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
about 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent or 20.73 points to 8,985.65 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)
