Financials

Australia shares set to open higher on gains in mining stocks

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by
gains in the country's prominent mining stocks on the back of a
rally in iron ore prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2% a
12.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 12,631.97 in early trade. 
    

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
