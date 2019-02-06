Australia shares set to open higher on mining gains; NZ rises

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, with miners likely to benefit from intensifying concerns about a possible shortfall in iron ore supplies after mining giant Vale SA declared force majeure on Tuesday. Energy stocks also look poised to gain after oil prices jumped about 1 percent on Wednesday, boosted by signs of strong U.S. demand and tightening global crude supply. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent or 20 points at 2104 GMT, a 36.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 36.1 points to 9,109.83 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)