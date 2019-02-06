Financials
February 6, 2019 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher on mining gains; NZ rises

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Thursday, with miners likely to benefit from intensifying
concerns about a possible shortfall in iron ore supplies after
mining giant Vale SA            declared force majeure on
Tuesday.
    Energy stocks also look poised to gain after oil prices
jumped about 1 percent on Wednesday, boosted by signs of strong
U.S. demand and tightening global crude supply.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent or 20 points at 2104 GMT, a 36.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent or 36.1 points to 9,109.83 in early trade.
    
       

