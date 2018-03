March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the advances as oil rose to a three-week high. The local share price index futures rose 0.12 percent, or 7 points, a 6.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up in early trade.