Australia shares set to open higher on Sino-U.S. trade talk optimism

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session, after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected. The local share price index futures rose 0.21%, a 8.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)