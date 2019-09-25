Financials
September 25, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher on Sino-U.S. trade talk optimism

1 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Thursday, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session,
after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China
could happen sooner than expected.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.21%, a
8.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)
