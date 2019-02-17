Financials
February 17, 2019 / 9:17 PM / in an hour

Australia shares set to open higher on trade talk hopes; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Monday, following Wall Street's rally on growing optimism that
the United States and China will be able to hammer out an
agreement to resolve their protracted trade war.
    The United States and China reached a consensus in principle
on some key issues during talks, China's state news agency
Xinhua said on Friday. Shares on Wall Street rallied on the
news.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9
percent, a 0.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark inched higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         added 0.1
percent in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
