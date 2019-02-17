Australia shares set to open higher on trade talk hopes; NZ up

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Monday, following Wall Street's rally on growing optimism that the United States and China will be able to hammer out an agreement to resolve their protracted trade war. The United States and China reached a consensus in principle on some key issues during talks, China's state news agency Xinhua said on Friday. Shares on Wall Street rallied on the news. The local share price index futures rose 0.9 percent, a 0.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark inched higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)