Australia shares set to open higher on trade talk optimism, ECB stimulus promise

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday as signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute boosted risk sentiment along with the promise of continued stimulus from the European Central Bank. China and the U.S. both announced concessions this week ahead of upcoming trade talks in early October. U.S. President Donald Trump later told reporters he would consider an interim trade deal with China. On Thursday, ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged indefinite stimulus and bond purchases with no end-date. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 15.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Thursday and looks set for a fourth straight week of gains. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha Editing by Chris Reese)