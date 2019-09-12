Financials
Australia shares set to open higher on trade talk optimism, ECB stimulus promise

    Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Friday as signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade
dispute boosted risk sentiment along with the promise of
continued stimulus from the European Central Bank.
    China and the U.S. both announced concessions this week
ahead of upcoming trade talks in early October. U.S. President
Donald Trump later told reporters he would consider an interim
trade deal with China.              
    On Thursday, ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged indefinite
stimulus and bond purchases with no end-date.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3%, a
15.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        .
The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Thursday and looks set for a
fourth straight week of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha
Editing by Chris Reese)
