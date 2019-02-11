Australia shares set to open higher on U.S.-China talks, NZ flat

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as risk sentiment was bolstered after trade talks between the United States and China resumed, while miners are also expected to boost the benchmark. The local share price index futures rose 0.217 percent, or 13 points, but still a 50.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 10.7 points to 6,060.80 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.06 percent, or 5.38 points to 9,204.62 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)