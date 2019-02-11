Financials
February 11, 2019 / 9:19 PM / in 2 days

Australia shares set to open higher on U.S.-China talks, NZ flat

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday as risk sentiment was bolstered after trade
talks between the United States and China resumed, while miners
are also expected to boost the benchmark.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.217
percent, or 13 points, but still a 50.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
10.7 points to 6,060.80 on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent, or 5.38 points to 9,204.62 in early trade.

