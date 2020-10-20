Australia shares set to open higher on U.S. stimulus hopes; NZ up

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking growing optimism on Wall Street over the progress U.S. lawmakers are making on a sought-after stimulus package.

The local share price index futures inched 0.2%, or 10 points, higher, at 2124 GMT. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.7% on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.