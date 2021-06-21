Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open higher on Wall Street boost, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on
Tuesday, taking positive cues from Wall Street which
kick-started its week sharply higher as investors snapped up
energy and other value stocks seen as likely outperforming as
the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.2%, an
8.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark declined 1.8% in the previous session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 12,537.98 points in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru)
