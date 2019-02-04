Financials
February 4, 2019 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, tracking positive Wall Street; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, tracking an upbeat performance on Wall Street, as a
strong U.S. jobs report on the heels of the Federal Reserve's
decision to be patient in future rate hikes further boosted
sentiment.
    Financial stocks may react to the final report of an
Australian government-appointed investigation into systemic
wrongdoing in the sector, which was released on Monday after
market hours.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6
percent or 35 points at 2107 GMT, a 19.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent or 21.45 points to 9,000.86 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below