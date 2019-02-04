Australia shares set to open higher, tracking positive Wall Street; NZ up

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking an upbeat performance on Wall Street, as a strong U.S. jobs report on the heels of the Federal Reserve's decision to be patient in future rate hikes further boosted sentiment. Financial stocks may react to the final report of an Australian government-appointed investigation into systemic wrongdoing in the sector, which was released on Monday after market hours. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent or 35 points at 2107 GMT, a 19.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 21.45 points to 9,000.86 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)