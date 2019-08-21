Australia shares set to open higher, tracking Wall Street gains

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, amid a slew of corporate earnings and following the release of minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Federal Reserve policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates at their meeting last month but were united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more cuts, a message not likely to sit well with U.S. President Donald Trump. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 17.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.