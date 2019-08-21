Financials
August 21, 2019 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher, tracking Wall Street gains

1 Min Read

    Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on
Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, amid a slew of
corporate earnings and following the release of minutes from
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
    Federal Reserve policymakers were deeply divided over
whether to cut interest rates at their meeting last month but
were united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path
to more cuts, a message not likely to sit well with U.S.
President Donald Trump. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
17.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.
