Financials
February 5, 2019 / 9:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher, tracking Wall Street gains, upbeat financials

1 Min Read

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Wednesday, tracking a strong performance on Wall Street, while
financials will likely underpin and extend their gains on the
back of the Royal Commission's final report.
    The government-appointed inquiry on misconduct and
wrongdoings in the financial sector released its final
recommendations on Tuesday. They were seen as less severe than
expected, fuelling a rally among financials that boosted the
benchmark.             
   The local share price index futures          rose 0.4 percent
or 23 points at 2052 GMT, a 43.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark surged
nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's market was shut due to a holiday.
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below