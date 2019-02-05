Australia shares set to open higher, tracking Wall Street gains, upbeat financials

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, tracking a strong performance on Wall Street, while financials will likely underpin and extend their gains on the back of the Royal Commission's final report. The government-appointed inquiry on misconduct and wrongdoings in the financial sector released its final recommendations on Tuesday. They were seen as less severe than expected, fuelling a rally among financials that boosted the benchmark. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 23 points at 2052 GMT, a 43.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark surged nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's market was shut due to a holiday. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)