Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street, NZ gains

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday tracking a firmer finish on Wall Street, after a
recovery in China's yuan eased fears of a full-blown trade war
between the world's largest economies.
    Gains are likely to be led by technology stocks after U.S.
peers led an overnight rally on Wall Street.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6% to
6,533, a 35.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Thursday.
    Investors will be eyeing Reserve Bank Of Australia Governor
Philip Lowe's statement later in the day for clues on future
rate cuts.     
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 10,902.92 in early trade. 

