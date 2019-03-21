Financials
Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street; NZ rises

    March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday after a positive lead from Wall Street, with
firmer copper prices likely to support resources stocks.
    Worries about the U.S. central bank's signals on the economy
were mollified by upbeat U.S. jobs data, which showed initial
claims for jobless benefits             fell more than expected,
sending shares up.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent or 42 points to 6,197, a 29.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.03 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5
percent at 2105 GMT.

