Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street; NZ rises

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday after a positive lead from Wall Street, with firmer copper prices likely to support resources stocks. Worries about the U.S. central bank's signals on the economy were mollified by upbeat U.S. jobs data, which showed initial claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected, sending shares up. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent or 42 points to 6,197, a 29.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.03 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)