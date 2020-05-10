Financials
May 10, 2020 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street, NZ up

1 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Monday, tracking a firmer finish on Wall Street in the last
session when investors cheered fewer-than-feared monthly job
losses in the United States.
    The U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, the Labor
Department reported on Friday, which was less than the 22
million forecast by a Reuters poll.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7% or 50
points, a 10.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark finished 0.5% higher on
Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
by 2227 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)
