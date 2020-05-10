Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street, NZ up

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking a firmer finish on Wall Street in the last session when investors cheered fewer-than-feared monthly job losses in the United States. The U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, the Labor Department reported on Friday, which was less than the 22 million forecast by a Reuters poll. The local share price index futures rose 0.7% or 50 points, a 10.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.5% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2227 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)