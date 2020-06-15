Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street rise

By Soumyajit Saha June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to snap a three-day losing run on Tuesday and track gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve made changes to its corporate bond purchasing program, while firmer oil prices should benefit energy stocks. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher as risk sentiment was boosted by the Fed's decision to apply an indexing approach to its secondary market corporate credit facility. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped over 2% on signs of recovery in fuel demand and hopes of compliance from OPEC+ members on a production cut deal. The local share price index futures rose 2.5%, at a 156.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell over 2% on Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.38% to 10,864.1 in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)