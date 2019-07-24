Financials
July 24, 2019 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open little changed; New Zealand up

    July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
steady on Thursday, as gains in the mining sector on the back of
firm base metal prices are likely to be capped by declines in
energy stocks.
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 0.5% on Wednesday, boosted by signs of progress in the
U.S.-China trade talks, while oil prices fell 1%.              
    The local share price index futures          were little
changed at 6,716, a 60.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on
Wednesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.1% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
