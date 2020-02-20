Australia shares set to open little changed, NZ falls

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to be subdued at Friday's open as the rising number of coronavirus cases in China and other Asian countries renewed fears of the outbreak's global economic impact. The local share price index futures edged lower, a 55.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.25% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.55% to 11,998.47 at 2107 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)