February 20, 2020 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open little changed, NZ falls

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to be
subdued at Friday's open as the rising number of coronavirus
cases in China and other Asian countries renewed fears of the
outbreak's global economic impact.
    The local share price index futures          edged lower, a
55.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.25% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.55%
to 11,998.47 at 2107 GMT.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
