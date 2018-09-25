FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 25, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
near flat on Wednesday, as investors looked for further cues
from the Federal Reserve ahead of a two-day meeting at which the
U.S. central bank is expected to announce a rate hike.
    However, Aussie mining stocks are expected to drag the index
on the weakness in metals prices. Three-month LME copper        
closed down 0.6 percent at $6,318 a tonne on Tuesday.
                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent or 6 points to 6,186, a 0.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.02 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 
0.01 pct at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.