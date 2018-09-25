Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ flat

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open near flat on Wednesday, as investors looked for further cues from the Federal Reserve ahead of a two-day meeting at which the U.S. central bank is expected to announce a rate hike. However, Aussie mining stocks are expected to drag the index on the weakness in metals prices. Three-month LME copper closed down 0.6 percent at $6,318 a tonne on Tuesday. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 6 points to 6,186, a 0.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.02 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.01 pct at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)