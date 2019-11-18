Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ rises

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on Tuesday with investors expected to exercise caution ahead of the release of the central bank meeting minutes later in the day. Australia's central bank held interest rates steady earlier this month while leaving the door ajar for further stimulus if needed. The minutes to the meeting are likely to shed light on the stance on further policy easing. The local share price index futures was little changed at 6773, a 6.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2% by 2106 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)