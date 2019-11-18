Financials
November 18, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were  set to open flat
on Tuesday with investors expected to exercise caution ahead of
the release of the central bank meeting minutes later in the
day. 
    Australia's central bank held interest rates steady earlier
this month while leaving the door ajar for further stimulus if
needed. The minutes to the meeting are likely to shed light on
the stance on further policy easing.             
    The local share price index futures          was little
changed at 6773, a 6.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.2%
by 2106 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)
