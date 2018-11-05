Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ rises

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open unchanged on Tuesday, as investors remain cautious about U.S. sanctions on Iran while country's central bank is widely expected to keep rates at a record low. Oil prices were mixed on Monday after a steep five-day fall, as the United States formally imposed punitive sanctions on Iran but granted eight countries temporary waivers allowing them to keep buying oil from the Islamic Republic. The local share price index futures was flat, a 9.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami)