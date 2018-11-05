Financials
Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ rises

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
unchanged on Tuesday, as investors remain cautious about U.S.
sanctions on Iran while country's central bank is widely
expected to keep rates at a record low.             
     Oil prices were mixed on Monday after a steep five-day
fall, as the United States formally imposed punitive sanctions
on Iran but granted eight countries temporary waivers allowing
them to keep buying oil from the Islamic Republic.      
    The local share price index futures          was flat, a
9.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
    
    

 (Reporting by Aman Swami)
