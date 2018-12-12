Financials
Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ up

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
little changed as investors remained cautious, awaiting concrete
actions by the United States and China towards easing their
trade row.
    The local share price index futures          fell slightly
to 5,653, a 0.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index's         close. The benchmark had traded around half a
percent up through most of Wednesday's session before ending 1.4
percent higher.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6
percent in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by
John Stonestreet)
