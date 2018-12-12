Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ up

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open little changed as investors remained cautious, awaiting concrete actions by the United States and China towards easing their trade row. The local share price index futures fell slightly to 5,653, a 0.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's close. The benchmark had traded around half a percent up through most of Wednesday's session before ending 1.4 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)